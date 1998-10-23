O'DONNELL GAINS CONFIRMATION AS U.S. ATTORNEY HERE

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Denise E. O'Donnell as U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York for a four-year term, it was announced Thursday. She is the first woman to hold the post.

Mrs. O'Donnell was appointed interim U.S. attorney for the 17-county district Sept. 26, 1997, by Attorney General Janet Reno upon the departure of Patrick H. NeMoyer, now a State Supreme Court justice.

President Clinton nominated Mrs. O'Donnell Sept. 22 on the recommendation of Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y.

She previously served as the district's first assistant U.S. attorney for four years and as appellate chief for three years. She joined the U.S. attorney's office here in 1985.

Mrs. O'Donnell, 51, a graduate of Canisius College and the University at Buffalo Law School, is the wife of State Supreme Court Justice John F. O'Donnell.