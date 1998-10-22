TOWN BOARD OKS EXCEPTION FOR MARRIOTT

The Orchard Park Town Board Wednesday unanimously approved a zoning exception that will allow Marriott International to build an upscale assisted living facility on North Buffalo Road near the village line.

Brighton Village will cost $10 million and should be built within two years on a 4-acre tract between the Orchard Park Teachers Credit Union and Saville Plaza.

Several stipulations should address the concerns of a half-dozen residents whose homes lie at least 700 feet from the end of the property, Councilman David Buyer said.

Filters to "screen out food odors" and drainage systems to prevent runoff to neighboring property were chief among those concerns, said Buyer, who added that the special use was "not incompatible with the area."

"I agonized over this decision," said Supervisor Toni M. Cudney. "But the bottom line was that this property could have been developed as a shopping plaza that reached 1,400 feet back from Buffalo Road."

The Marriott project will occupy half the land, leaving the rest as a buffer.

"In light of that, I am asking our Zoning Commission (now reviewing the town zoning code) to study this aspect, because I do not think that plazas on Buffalo Road need to be that deep or that intrusive on the residential streets behind them."

The board also gave the go-ahead to expansion of Boston Valley Terra Cotta at 6860 Abbott Road and to Anderson's, a local chain famed for its beef on weck and frozen custard, which will build a Beef and Ice Cream restaurant on Union Road, adjacent to the new Rite-Aid near Union and Michael roads.

The board approved the tentative budget, which carries a zero tax increase, and noted that it will submit three projects to the Erie County consortium for federal Block Grant funding.

"We joined with 33 other communities to pool block grant resources and we all compete for funding," said Town Engineer Michael Merritt. "So far we've won over $2 million in block grant money, but with no slums and very few residents in the low income bracket we usually qualify for the third category: urgent community need."

In November the board will decide on three projects to submit from a list of eight.

Rural Transit Service funding will be on that list, although it was turned down last year. Funds for master planning, several road reconstruction projects and the Boys & Girls Club handicap access project are all candidates for inclusion.