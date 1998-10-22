MICROSOFT VS. THE WORLD

We won't often see the world's greatest computer software company, which is run by the world's richest man, pitted in court against the federal government, 20 states and assorted other great companies. So the temptation is just to lie back and enjoy the bloodletting.

But so much is at stake -- future U.S. antitrust policies, U.S. technological leadership in the world, fair business practices and the protection of consumers -- that we are almost compelled to try to understand the underlying issues and raise some questions about the government's effort to "rein in" Microsoft.

I confess that my age-old bias has leaned toward a government trying to prevent a colossal predator monopoly from destroying competition so it can gouge consumers. I might have assumed that because so many at Microsoft have gotten so rich so fast, they must be ripping off somebody.

But this clearly is not so simplistic a lawsuit, because consumers have been doing marvelously well, with the costs of computers, software and other things related to this rapidly changing field going down. Uncle Sam and a host of ordinary people also have been enriched by Microsoft's success.

It seems more a case of Microsoft thrashing business rivals so successfully that the government has decided to use an ancient antitrust law to protect the company's competitors, the noble intent allegedly being to ensure competition into the ages.

Microsoft insists that while it is a fierce competitor, it is a very fair and very innovative company whose technological and other advances, flowing partly from bigness, have benefited greatly consumers, the U.S. economy and the world.

The record is clear, the breakup of "Ma Bell" notwithstanding, that this society long ago decided that big is not automatically bad. Back in the 1970s, IBM fought off similar monopoly charges. So I am now confused. If our government, or the Federal Reserve, is following a policy that a certain bank or hedge fund is "too big to fail," how big can a commercial company be and stay classified as "too big to be undermined by the Justice Department"?

The court's first challenge, it seems to me, is to determine whether the government has proper standing on legitimate goals and grounds to haul Microsoft into court.

The Justice Department has laid out some very serious charges that Microsoft has illegally tried to gain a stranglehold on the Internet by seeking to muscle Netscape's Web browser out of the market, by coercing major companies into using Microsoft's products rather than those of its rivals and by generally pursuing a policy of killing off competitors.

After Microsoft won the browser argument in a federal court decision last June, the government broadened its charges to encompass other allegedly predatory policies and actions by Microsoft, including using its monopoly in one area to crush a rising competitor in another.

Yet Microsoft and its allies point out that enough competition and innovation remain to make computer software and the Internet the most dynamic, fastest-changing sector of the U.S. economy. They note that even as the great legal battle over browsers was going on, browsers faced the prospect of becoming obsolete as new procedures were developed.

The courts will decide -- in a long, dreary case and then a series of appeals -- whether Microsoft has operated unfairly, illegally and in ways inimical to the best interests of consumers.

Meanwhile, you and I can ponder such questions as: Does Microsoft, like the New York Yankees, need to be broken up? Does Microsoft represent such a clear and present danger to other companies (or to Internet users) that this kind of government intrusion is justified? And don't we wish we had for our favorite charities just a fraction of the money that Microsoft and Uncle Sam will blow on this elephant wrestle?

North America Syndicate