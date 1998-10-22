AROUND & ABOUT

Offensive/defensive lineman Rico Mack, who has NFL experience with Pittsburgh, the St. Louis Rams and Chicago, signed with the Buffalo Destroyers of the Arena Football League. Most recently, Mack played for the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe.

The New York State Racing and Wagering Board, which has begun to rotate its monthly meetings around the state, will meet today at 11 a.m. at the International Agricultural Center at the Hamburg Fair Grounds. There will be an open public comment period after the regular meeting.

Kentucky tight end Jimmy Haley was arraigned in Lexington, Ky., on charges stemming from a hit-and-run accident. Haley, 21, of Lowell, Mass., is the fifth member of the Kentucky football and men's basketball teams to have a run-in with the law this year, and the fourth charged with a driving-related offense. Haley's lawyer entered an innocent plea on his behalf and the case was continued to Nov. 4.

ON AIR

Television

GOLF: Walt Disney World Classic, first round, 2 p.m., ESPN; Nike Tour Championship, first round, 4 p.m., ESPN.

Radio

Nothing scheduled.