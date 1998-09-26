SILVER CHARM RETURNS WITH CHANCE TO SKIP PAST RIVAL FOR TOP RANKING

Silver Charm makes his long-awaited return to the races today and the Happy Handicapper has a huge investment riding on his back.

Not that the H.H. plans to bet gobs of money on the favorite in the $500,000 Kentucky Cup Classic at Turfway Park. His investment in Silver Charm's success is more of a huge ego thing.

Ever since the beginning of April, the Handicapper -- a voter in Thoroughbred Racing Communications Inc.'s national weekly media poll -- has voted for Silver Charm for the No. 1 spot as the best horse of 1998.

At first, the H.H. had a lot of company with this opinion.

On March 28, Silver Charm won the $4 million Dubai World Cup, the co-richest race in the world. The gutsy, narrow victory -- he won by a nose after racing wide the whole 1 1/4 miles -- earned first-place money of $2.4 million. Combined with his two previous victories at Santa Anita in the San Fernando Stakes (Jan. 17) and Strub Stakes (Feb. 7), his season's earnings skyrocketed to $2,825,520.

With a 3-for-3 record and that huge bankroll, Silver Charm was a no-brainer for the national poll's voters. He drew 21 of 24 first-place votes and far outpointed Skip Away, who at the time was 2 for 2 with earnings of "only" $480,000.

Since then, Skip Away and Silver Charm have been going in different directions. And the poll has almost completely turned around.

Skip Away, the fantastic 5-year-old trained by Sonny Hine for his wife, Carolyn, has gone on to an unbelievable undefeated season.

With last Saturday's eye-popping victory over Gentlemen, Free House and Coronado's Quest in the $500,000 Woodward Stakes at Belmont Park, Skip Away this year is 7 for 7 with $2,630,000 in the bank. In three years of racing, Skip Away has won 18 of 36 starts and $9,506,360. With two races left before he retires to stud, he could pass the $10 million mark and oust Cigar as the richest thoroughbred ever.

Meanwhile, Silver Charm -- who has never raced against Skip Away -- has fallen on hard times. Trainer Bob Baffert gave him a long rest after the tough race in Dubai. But when he returned to the races at Churchill Downs on June 13, he got beat by Queens Plate winner Awesome Again in the Stephen Foster Handicap.

Soon after that Silver Charm came down with a fever and was scratched from a potential meeting with Skip Away in the Hollywood Gold Cup. On July 25, Silver Charm came up flat at Santa Anita and finished fifth in the San Diego Handicap, a race that figured to be a soft touch. It was the first time in Silver Charm's career that he failed to finish first or second.

That defeat marked a major low point for the high-flying Baffert stable. Baffert, an affable guy who seemed to enjoy building up the Silver Charm-Skip Away rivalry, suddenly became the subject of much criticism in the racing press.

He drew fire for supposedly "dodging" Skip Away with a questionable illness. His remarks that Hine -- who had called Baffert a "coward" -- reminded him of Elmer Fudd were not received well in the Skip Away camp.

"As reflected in the most acerbic corners of the press, the Baffert show has become a screeching annoyance and an embarrassment to the game," Jay Hovdey wrote in the Blood-Horse magazine.

All this -- combined with Skip Away's undefeated year -- was reflected in the weekly poll, where Skip Away rose and Silver Charm fell. Skip Away edged into the No. 1 spot on June 9 and has been on top ever since. And Silver Charm has kept slip-sliding away.

In the latest poll, released last Tuesday, Skip Away was a runaway No. 1 with 199 points and 19 of 20 first-place votes. (Voters rank 10 horses and points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.) Silver Charm was ranked No. 6, with 94 points and only one first-place vote.

That one vote, of course, came from right here.

How can somebody vote against Skip Away as the No. 1 horse in the country?

It's not easy, but the H.H. bases his vote on the numbers, the 1998 numbers because this poll is one that starts fresh every season.

So far this year, Skip Away has raced seven times and earned $2,630,000, an average of $375,714 per start.

That's great. But Silver Charm has raced five times and earned $2,990,430, or an average of $598,086. With all his success, Skip Away's bankroll is still $360,430 short of Silver Charm's. You do the math. Which horse has had the better year? Which trainer has done the better job for his owner?

Hopefully, the pair will stay healthy and the matter will be decided on the race track. Both horses have one more race scheduled before a possible showdown in the $4 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs on Nov. 7.

Silver Charm, coming off a nine-week layoff, is the 123-pound highweight in today's race. He must have a good performance, but not necessarily a win, to advance to the Breeders' Cup, where owners Bob and Beverly Lewis would have to put up a $480,000 supplemental fee to enter.

Skip Away still faces the $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup (Oct. 10 at Belmont) as his final prep before trying to win his second Breeders' Cup Classic, as well as the H.H.'s vote.