EARLY RETIREES RETURNING PART TIME

Two county officials are taking early retirement from their administrative posts and immediately returning to work for the county.

Frederick F. Pordum leaves a $75,152-a-year post as director of the Health Department's Lackawanna Clinic, which is now downsizing and moving. The Health Department is hiring him to work part time for three months to tie up loose ends.

Edward Kumrow, who earned $71,155 a year as deputy youth commissioner, also is taking early retirement and will immediately return as part-time deputy, working one day a week.

Both are part of as many as 75 employees targeted for early retirement. Sixty-three accepted additional pension credits and made the transition this week. County employees pensioned after 20 years receive half pay and after 30 years, three-quarters.