WE CAN'T BLAME FRATERNITY ALONE FOR STUDENT'S DEATH

This letter is in response to the recent article about the MIT fraternity that was indicted as a result of the death of Orchard Park native Scott Krueger from excessive drinking. While I don't believe any school should promote or condone the drinking of alcohol, it appears his family is putting total blame on the school and fraternity for what happened.

Unless Krueger was held down against his will and forced to drink alcohol, how can the blame be put on the school? Ultimately, Krueger was responsible for his own death. We all have to make choices, and he made the choice to drink in excess. Colleges should not be expected tobaby sit their students. Young adults must start taking responsibility for their own actions.

Deborah Guagliardi

Angola