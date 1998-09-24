FUMBLING A CHANCE TO HELP U.S. WORKERS

The Senate's refusal to pass a minimum-wage hike and help the nation's poorest workers share more in the economic good times makes little economic or moral sense.

All it does is keep a segment of the work force mired in poverty for no good reason except perhaps to help some senators remain in the good graces of the business lobby this election year.

The 55-44 vote -- mostly along party lines -- killed an effort by Massachusetts Democrat Edward Kennedy to raise the $5.15 per hour wage floor by 50 cents in January and another 50 cents the following year.

That would have brought the minimum wage to $6.15 by the year 2000. But the irony is that, because of inflation, today's minimum wage would have to be $7.33 an hour just to give workers the same purchasing power they had in 1968.

In other words, even had Kennedy's proposal passed, low-income workers still would have been further behind the eight ball than they were three decades ago.

Without the proposed increase, the situation is even more bleak for those at the bottom of the economic ladder who are trying to take care of their families instead of going on welfare. Working 40 hours at $5.15/hour yields only $10,712 per year, which is $2,900 below the federal poverty level for a family of three.

That is disgraceful for a nation -- and a Congress -- that supposedly values work and the concept of self-sufficiency.

The canard that hiking the minimum wage destroys low-level jobs because employers can't afford to pay the increase was debunked after Congress last raised the wage floor -- by 90 cents in two steps -- in 1996.

Since that time, unemployment has fallen to record lows and a study by the Economic Policy Institute indicated that entry-level workers -- including teen-agers -- were not shut out of the job market despite the increase.

Instead, wages have been growing faster than inflation while more workers have more money in their pockets to spend to keep the economy humming.

And money being paid by employers to help working families reach self-sufficiency is money that doesn't have to be paid by taxpayers for assistance to those who work as hard as they can but still can't escape poverty.