CATTARAUGUS COUNTY CLINICS SET TO PROVIDE FLU SHOTS

A round of clinics providing flu vaccinations are being held throughout Cattaraugus County in October.

The vaccine can be given to anyone who wants to reduce the chance of catching influenza.

Special emphasis is placed on high-risk groups -- anyone over age 65, nursing home residents, anyone with cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, and anyone with long-term health problems, including kidney disease, diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, headache, cough, sore throat and muscle aches.

The county departments of health and aging are offering the clinics; Medicare Part B will cover the cost of the vaccine. If a person is not covered, the cost is $15.

Vaccinations will be available at elderly nutrition feeding sites. A list of clinics follows. Times will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

Oct. 1, Allegany Senior Citizens Center.

Oct. 2, Franklinville Presbyterian Church.

Oct. 5, Blessed Sacrament Church, St. Pius Hall, Delevan.

Oct. 6, Randolph Fire Department.

Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Olean Community Hall.

Oct. 8, United Church of Christ in Ellicottville.

Oct. 9, Limestone Municipal Building.

Oct. 14, Little Valley VFW, and 1-3 p.m., County Center in Little Valley.

Oct. 15, Cattaraugus Community Building.

Oct. 16, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Community Action Building in Salamanca.

Oct. 20, West Valley Methodist Church.

Oct. 21, 1-4 p.m., County Center in Olean.

Oct. 22, Masonic Building in Portville.

Oct. 26, Gowanda Free Methodist Church.

Oct. 28, 2 to 4 p.m. Cattaraugus County Nursing Home in Olean.

Oct. 30, 1 to 2 p.m., Cattaraugus County Health Department, Iroquois Drive, Salamanca.