BUSINESS PEOPLE

KeyBank has appointed Deborah M. Borow community middle market sales manager for its Corporate Banking Division. She is responsible for community middle marketing lending in the Western New York, Rochester and Long Island districts. KeyBank also has promoted Troy A. Spier to relationship manager for the Hamburg Village KeyCenter.

Cannon, a Grand Island architectural, engineering and planning firm, has appointed Michael F. Dlugosz vice president.

Adaco Services Inc. in Williamsville, a software supplier for the hospitality industry, has promoted Patrick W. Welch to vice president-operations. He will be responsible for corporate sales, training and customer relations and has expanded operational and financial responsibilities.

The Wolf Group has named Rob Werkmeister an account executive for its Buffalo office.

Darien Lake has hired Mark Bishop of East Aurora as its direct marketing representative for the group sales program.

The Buffalo Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants has elected Robert Klein president. He is vice president and chief financial officer for Delta Sonic Car Wash Systems. Other officers are: vice president-administration, Chuck Wilson III, Wilson Moving & Storage;, vice president-communications, Lisa Pawlowski, Comptek Federal Systems Inc.; vice president-professional education, Julanne Pace; vice president-membership, Greg Miller, Robert Half/Accountemps; secretary, Pauline Soeffing, Dopkins & Co.; and treasurer, Diane Rey, Outokumpu American Brass Co.

The Engineering Society of Buffalo has elected James A. Carr president for 1998-99. He is employed by the Buffalo Sewer Authority. Other officers elected are: vice president, Daniel J. Gestwick, Cochran, Cochran & Yale; secretary, Ernest Hanna, GZA GEO Environmental of New York; and treasurer, Donald R. McMahon, McMahon & Mann Consulting Engineers.