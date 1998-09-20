HINGIS BEATS MARTINEZ TO TIE SWISS WITH SPAIN
Martina Hingis defeated Conchita Martinez to tie Switzerland with Spain after two matches of the Fed Cup tennis world group final.
Hingis, the No. 1 player in the world, posted a 6-4, 6-4 win over Martinez in front of 12,000 to offset French Open champion Arantxa Sanchez Vicario's 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Patty Schnyder.
The 1-1 draw set the stage for a tense showdown in the reverse singles today when Sanchez-Vicario, ranked fourth in the world, plays Hingis, and Schnyder faces Martinez, ranked seventh.
