50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Peter Borsuk of Wales celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at the Roycroft Inn, East Aurora.

Borsuk and Jo Adel Gorecki were married Sept. 11, 1948, in St. John Kanty's Catholic Church, Buffalo.

He is a retired police officer for the Buffalo Police Department; she is a retired pattern drafter.

The couple has four children and four grandchildren.