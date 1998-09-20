FORT FANS PICK MALCOHA HORSE OF THE YEAR

Malcoha, a 6-year-old gelding who won four of six starts this season, has been honored as the Fort Erie Race Track's Horse of the Year.

Trained by Dan Poliziani for the S & N Stable of Sandy and Neal DeLeo of Amherst, Malcoha, who won $39,600 this season, was voted champion male turf horse in fan balloting on horses nominated by the local chapter of the Horsemens Benevolent & Protective Association.

In other awards, the season's only five-time winners -- Rare Form and Transitional Play -- were named best male claimer and male distance runner.

Transitional Play, ridden in all his victories by Pierre Mailhot, is trained by Carlton "Joe" Johnstone for the F & A Stable of Fred Vaccaro of Buffalo.

Johnstone also trained Storm Regent, the champion male sprinter, and was named outstanding trainer.

Other equine awards went to Bourbon Girl (trained by David Schmidt), female sprinter; Black Velvet (Layne Giliforte), female distance runner; Pink Lynx (Peter Berringer), female turf runner, and Heads Up Mary (Heather Creath), female claimer.

Vanek, currently the meet's leading jockey, was named top apprentice rider. The jockeys voted Mike Quong outstanding rider.