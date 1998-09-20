BISONS HAVE THE FINAL SAY

LAS VEGAS -- It's been a season of key speeches for the Buffalo Bisons, who arrived here late Saturday night to begin preparations for the first Triple-A World Series against the New Orleans Zephyrs.

After manager Jeff Datz closed the clubhouse doors following a June loss to Norfolk that dropped the Herd three games below .500, the team began the road to recovery. Torey Lovullo aired out his teammates on the mound last month in Syracuse, spurring the Bisons to a comeback win in the opener of a four-game series that created the impetus for a sweep of the first-place SkyChiefs.

The latest entrant in the category of Best Clubhouse Oration is Jeff Manto, who delivered before Friday night's 3-1 win at Durham in Game Five of the Governors' Cup Final.

The Herd had lost the first two games in Durham and was in danger of a collapse reminiscent of its 1991 heartbreak in Denver, when it dropped the final three games of the American Association championship series at Mile High Stadium after taking a 2-0 lead at home.

Manto gathered his teammates a few minutes before the first pitch and told them they had to overcome the nerves they felt in the winner-take-all situation.

"I wanted to remind the younger guys that this feeling and these butterflies happen every day in the big leagues," Manto said. "I wanted to remind them this is practice for their future and just to relax. For the older guys, I wanted to remind them about being the first team to go to Vegas and how significant that would be."

Manto made the game's final putout at first base on Chris Martin's grounder to shortstop Jolbert Cabrera.

"It was a very nerve-wracking experience," Manto said. "There was no tomorrow. It was everything I thought it would be. It was a mental grind, battling all year with Syracuse and Pawtucket (for the North Division title). It was finally OK and you felt like you lost 50 pounds off your shoulders."

"It's a great thing for our young guys and the older guys like me can add this to their collection of memories. You may never go there again. It's certainly special for everybody."

Taking until Game Five to win the IL title meant the team had to scrap plans for a victory rally at North AmeriCare Park.

The players went directly to Las Vegas from Durham Saturday night and checked into Caesars Palace, the Series headquarters. They will work out today at Cashman Field, the home of the Pacific Coast League's Las Vegas Stars.

Game One of the nationally televised series (ESPN 2) is at 11 (Eastern) Monday night. Play continues Tuesday night at 11 before the teams take a day off Wednesday. Game Three is Thursday afternoon at 3:30.

Game Four, if necessary, is Friday night at 11:30 with Game Five Saturday night at 11.

***

The Bisons will certainly be weakened by the call-ups of outfielder Alex Ramirez and pitcher Jason Jacome to Cleveland, although the damage may not be as bad as first appeared.

Because he was Friday's starter, Jacome was only going to get one start (likely Game Three) in the Triple-A World Series and thus Jason Rakers is in line to start Games One and Five. Jacome is expected to start for the Indians Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Ramirez, meanwhile, was 0 for his last 9 in the final. He got his callup after Cleveland released Cecil Fielder.

***

The IL does not choose a most valuable player of the playoffs, but the Bisons had no shortage of candidates if such an award existed.

Foremost was Jacome, who won all three of his postseason decisions to push his record to 17-2. Third baseman Bill Selby went 12 for 25 with two home runs and Lovullo was 12 for 34.

Manto and Ramirez each drove in nine runs, and Cabrera had 12 hits and reached base in 21 of 40 plate appearances in the leadoff slot in the batting order.