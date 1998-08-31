GUM INFECTION SIDELINES MERLE HAGGARD

Merle Haggard was feeling too poorly to treat country music fans this weekend to longtime favorites like "Okie from Muskogee."

Haggard was supposed to be the headliner at the Red River Music Festival on Sunday, but a gum infection forced organizers to postpone the entire show.

"He can't even talk right now," said organizer LoriAnn Bussey. "There's no sense in the festival going on without Merle."

Other acts agreed to perform at the rescheduled concert on Sept. 13. Ticket holders may use their tickets then or receive a refund.

Haggard, a country music staple, broke onto the charts 35 years ago. His hits include "Hungry Eyes," "If We Make It Through December," "Working Man Blues," "Old Man From the Mountain," and "Okie from Muskogee."