MRS. ROOKS

A reception was given in the Saturn Club after Kathleen H. Turner and William J. Rooks were married Saturday at 4 p.m. in St. Mark Episcopal Church, Orchard Park.

The Rev. Charles W. Whitmore performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick D. Turner of Orchard Park and the son of William J. and Paula H. Rooks of Warren, R.I. After traveling in northern Italy, the newly married couple will be at home in Providence, R.I.

A graduate of Nichols School and Hartwick College, the bride is marketing manager of World Book software for International Business Machines. The bridegroom attended Moses Brown School, Providence, and was graduated from Sant Bani, Sanbornton, N.H., Hartwick and the Landing School, Kennebunk, Maine. He is a boat builder for Goetz Yacht, Bristol, R.I.