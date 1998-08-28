TWO AVOID INJURY IN GRAND PRIX CRASHES

Mika Hakkinen, the leader on the Formula One racing circuit, and Canadian driver Jacques Villeneuve escaped injury in separate crashes today during practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

World champion Villeneuve lost control of his Williams-Mecachrome on the uphill and high-speed Eau Rouge curve at more than 150 mph. His car was demolished, but Villeneuve was not hurt, assuring the spectators with a wave to the crowd.

Hakkinen walked away from his damaged McLaren-Mercedes after it spun off a slippery track and slammed sideways into the protective tires at about 140 mph.