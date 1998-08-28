GARDEN NOTES

The District 8 Judges Council will hold a flower show, "Before the Frost," from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Brighton Community Church at the corner of Parkhurst and Brighton, Town of Tonawanda. Visitors are welcome.

The Lancaster Garden Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lancaster Municipal Building. Carole Melnik will present a program entitled, "Gathering and Drying."

The Hamburg Garden Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9 for a salad bar luncheon at the Community Center. There will be a discussion of the plants and work being done at the Hamburg Public Library, and there will be a mini-horticultural exhibit. Barbara Reynolds, section chairperson of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York, will be the special guest.

The Buffalo Area Daylily Society will sell hundreds of varieties of day lilies at the group's sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 464 Crescent Ave., off Amherst Street, east of the the Buffalo Zoo.

The Williamsville Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the home of Charlene Kern, 5354 Thompson Road, Clarence. Members will share their garden and growing tips.

