ELMER J. BITTLINGER SR., SALES REPRESENTATIVE FOR STONE PRODUCTS FIRM

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elmer Joseph Bittlinger Sr., 84, of Clarence, a sales representative and consultant for Lancaster Stone Products Corp., was offered today in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, after prayers in Pacer Funeral Home, 2275 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Bittlinger, a native of Cheektowaga, died Tuesday (Aug. 25, 1998) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst.

He was a Republican committeeman during the Depression years and assistant housing supervisor of the Ti-O-Runda housing project until 1947. He then worked as a sales representative for the former Iroquois Beverage Corp. and William J. Simon Brewery until 1956.

Bittlinger was vice president and general manager of a gravel company in Elma until 1970.

He was a life member of the Erie County Association of Highway Superintendents, a member of the Holy Name Society of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Clarence and the Knights of Saint John. He was a member of U-Crest Volunteer Fire Company and a charter member of the U-Crest Exempts Association.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary L. Esack of Grand Island; two sons, Peter A. of Lansing, Mich., and Elmer J. Jr. of the Town of Tonawanda; and four sisters, Barbara Martynn and Anna Spencer, both of Cheektowaga, Margaret Sherrer of the Town of Tonawanda and Mildred Smith of Daytona Beach, Fla.