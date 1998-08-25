MAN KILLED IN 5-CAR CRASH AT AMHERST INTERSECTION

A Buffalo man was killed and several others were injured in a five-vehicle pileup Monday during rush-hour traffic at an Amherst intersection.

David Adamski, 38, of N. Ogden Street was transported from the scene of the 5:45 p.m. crash at Sheridan Drive and Getzville Road to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where he died a short time later.

According to Amherst police, Adamski was driving east on Sheridan Drive when he apparently struck a westbound vehicle driven by Piotr Gessner that was already in the intersection and thought to be turning left onto Getzville Road.

Gessner, 67, of Williamsville underwent surgery for a leg injury, said Enzio Villalta, captain of the Amherst traffic division.

Adamski's car became airborne and struck three other vehicles that were stopped in traffic, Villalta said. None of the persons in those vehicles were believed to be seriously injured.

Villalta urged witnesses to the accident to call Amherst police.