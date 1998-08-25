FIVE IRISH PLAYERS CLEARED IN GIFT PROBE

Five Notre Dame football players under investigation by the NCAA for accepting gifts from a booster have been cleared of any wrongdoing and will be eligible for the 1998 season, athletic director Michael Wadsworth said.

The players, who Wadsworth refused to identify, could have been suspended by the NCAA for taking a trip to a Chicago Bulls game with Kimberly Dunbar, who embezzled more than $1 million from her employer and then allegedly spent money on gifts for players.