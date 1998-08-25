CHAUTAUQUA MALL ADDING EIGHT NEW TENANTS

LAKEWOOD -- Chautauqua Mall will have a number of new stores before the Christmas holiday season.

Mall marketing director Beth Engstrom said construction has already begun or will begin soon for Old Navy, Gap/GapKids, Gymboree, Spencers Gifts, U.S. News, Rave, Four Seasons Travelhost, Lady Bugs, and S & K Menswear. In addition, Electronics Boutique, Tina's Hallmark, and the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame will all be moving into larger quarters.

"Shoppers can look forward to an extremely good holiday season around here with many places to shop. All of these new stores will help to improve our tenant mix here for shoppers," she said.

The largest of the new stores will be Old Navy, a 15,300-square-foot store next to the main entrance, which is already under construction with a completion date in October.

The additions will cap a multimillion-dollar expansion and renovation project for the mall which included a new food court and two new anchor stores, The Bon-Ton and J.C. Penney, within the past year. A grand reopening is scheduled for Nov. 6-8.