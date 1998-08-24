ISRAELI DRUG FUGITIVE ARRESTED IN COLOMBIA

Authorities announced the arrest Sunday of an Israeli wanted for his alleged involvement in a drug-smuggling ring that shipped Colombian cocaine to Russian drug gangs.

A brief statement from Colombia's state security police, known as the DAS, identified the man as Avi Salach and said he had been a fugitive from justice for the last five years.

Salach had been charged with drug smuggling in Colombia in 1993, when his name came up in connection with a shipment of three tons of cocaine seized in an operation by anti-drug agents from Colombia, Israel and Britain, the DAS said.