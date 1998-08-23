BOULDERS STALL SEARCH FOR SLIDE VICTIMS

Boulders hurtled toward rescue workers Saturday in a remote Himalayan village, forcing them to abandon the hunt for survivors of an earlier landslide that may have killed 202 people.

No one was reported injured from the latest of nearly a dozen landslides that have rumbled down the mountains of northern India this season, lashed by heavy monsoon rains for three weeks.

Thirty-seven people were confirmed dead in landslides that followed the one that struck Malpa, 185 miles east of New Delhi, bringing the death toll to 239.