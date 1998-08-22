Bessie A. Schwend-Schulz, 89, oldest member of the Cheektowaga Community Baptist Church and a member of the American Baptist Women, died Thursday (Aug. 20, 1998) in her Cheektowaga home.

She was born in Virgil, Ont., and came to Buffalo in 1925. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking, traveling and the outdoors.

Survivors include three daughters, Dona B. Walklet of San Pedro, Calif., Diana C. Szewczyk of Depew, and Linda Palame of Buffalo; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Urban-Amigone Funeral Home, 3645 Genesee St.

[Hudkins].