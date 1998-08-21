NOTEWORTHY

ROCK CONCERT

A NEW CAST, A FAMILIAR SOUND

Van Halen and the Allman Brothers will bring some hard rock sounds to the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center this week. Van Halen, featuring new lead singer Gary Cherone, comes to Darien on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Kenny Wayne Shepherd opens. Van Halen, led by guitar master Eddie Van Halen, has been together for two decades and went through two lead singers: David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar. Now Cherone, from the band Extreme, has joined the group. "I've been looking for a singer like Gary all my life," Eddie Van Halen said. Van Halen's sound hasn't changed all that much. It's still hard driving rock 'n' roll with Eddie's guitar licks supplying the power.

The Allman Brothers were originally scheduled to play Darien last month, but due to illness the show was postponed and will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Greg Allman and company are still playing the blues-based rock sounds that made them stars nearly three decades ago.

-- Anthony Violanti