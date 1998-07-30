MICHAEL P. MICINILIO, RETIRED LETTER CARRIER

Michael P. Micinilio, a retired letter carrier, died Wednesday (July 29, 1998) in his Independence Avenue home after a long illness. He was 76.

Born in Bridgeport, Conn., he moved to Niagara Falls in 1945.

Micinilio worked for the Postal Service as a letter carrier for 34 years, retiring in 1985. His route was in the south end of Niagara Falls, from Ferry to Cudaback avenues, and 19th to 25th streets.

He was a Navy veteran of World War II.

An avid golfer, he was a member of the Monday Night League at the Hyde Park Golf Course.

Micinilio was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, its Usher Club and Holy Name Society. He also was a member of the Mail Carriers Retirement Club and a third-degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 247.

He was a volunteer at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and a member of the American Legion Portage Post 1465.

Survivors include his wife, the former Isabel D. Terrameo; two daughters, JoAnne Alaimo of the Town of Niagara and Janelle Surman of Spencerport; two sisters, Rose Cockayne of Trumbull, Conn., and Mary Carey of Stratford, Conn.; two brothers, William of Bridgeport and Dominick of Stratford; and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Ave., with prayers at 8:45 in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum, Lewiston.[kowalik]