FOSSIL HUNT, ASTRONOMY OFFERED IN HAMBURG

A combination fossil hunt and astronomy program will be offered by the Hamburg Natural History Society beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Children and adults can collect fossils, then participate in an astronomy program.

"We'll be looking at the Perseid meteor shower and we recommend people bring binoculars," said society president Jerold Bastedo. "We'll also have telescopes to observe the moon, planets and stars."

The outing will be at the society's Penn-Dixie Nature Education Center off Big Tree Road, west of South Park Avenue. There is a modest charge for non-members.