BOSTON TO HONOR 100-YEAR OLD RESIDENT

The Boston Town Band will honor town resident Martha Wurtz, who turned 100 on July 4, when they dedicate this year's summer concert to her Tuesday.

The concert, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the Lions Shelter at Boston Town Park, will feature the Trapezium Quartet as the opening performance. Under the direction of Lou Vitello, the fiddling and singing group will play selections including "Phantom of the Opera Medley," "The Star Spangled Banner" and "The Gladiator March."

Soloist Jean Ruchalski will accompany the band with "Let Freedom Ring" and "My Heart Will Go On," the love theme from the movie "Titanic."

The concert is free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.