ORIOLES CUT STRUGGLING CHARLTON, MAKE ROOM FOR KEY

The Baltimore Orioles cleared a roster spot for Jimmy Key Tuesday by releasing left-hander Norm Charlton, who was unable to regain the control and velocity that made him one of baseball's best relievers earlier in his career.

In 36 appearances this season, Charlton had a 2-1 record and a 6.94 earned run average. Opponents hit .305 against him.

"It comes back to production," Orioles manager Ray Miller said. "There comes a time when you have to see some productivity. He threw 95 mph and blew people away for so long. I think he still has that in his mind. No one's ever going to accuse him of being afraid. He either gave up a hit or struck someone out. There was no in between."

Charlton, 35, was signed last winter despite a 7.27 ERA in Seattle in 1997. Tuesday night, he was headed back to his Texas home. He'll clear waivers on Friday and become a free agent after that.

"I'm disappointed I didn't pitch the way I'm capable of pitching," Charlton said. "This isn't the first time this has happened. I was released by Philadelphia in 1995. I went to the Mariners and took that club to the playoffs. I helped save baseball in Seattle. I believe something good will come of this."

Real life 'Crash Davis' goes on a tear

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Hit four home runs in a regular-season game and the paycheck is the same at the end of the week.

Hit seven on All-Star Night and walk away with a crisp $100 bill.

Tyrone Horne, who hit four homers and drove in 10 runs Monday night for the Arkansas Travelers at San Antonio, won the Texas League's home run derby before Tuesday night's All-Star game in his home ballpark.

It's been a nice couple of days for Horne, drafted out of high school yet in Double-A ball 10 seasons later -- like the Crash Davis character in the film, "Bull Durham." Despite being one of the top home run hitters in the league, he entered the game as a substitute.

"I don't fell ill will toward anybody, I just want to come in and do my best, that's all," Horne said before the home run derby.

And that's just what he did.

Five home runs in the preliminary round -- including two onto Interstate 630 beyond the right-field screen -- put him in the final against San Antonio's Angel Pena. Two more in the final -- including another onto the freeway -- and he was $100 richer after winning the derby on a tiebreaker that gave the title to the player with the most regular-season home runs. Horne has 26 and a share of the league lead. Pena has 15.

Around the horn

Right-hander Cal Eldred may be out for the rest of the season because of a stress fracture in his right forearm, the Milwaukee Brewers said. Eldred, in his seventh season, left Sunday's game against Montreal after one inning because of pain. He went on the 15-day disabled list Monday. He is 4-8 with a 4.80 ERA in 23 starts.

Arizona first baseman Travis Lee, who is leading all NL rookies with 19 homers and 54 RBIs, was placed on the 15-game disabled list with a strained groin. Lee was injured Friday night while diving to make a tag during a rundown at Dodger Stadium.