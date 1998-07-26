IRAN CONFIRMS TEST OF MEDIUM-RANGE MISSILE

Iran on Saturday confirmed that it successfully tested a medium-range missile, a weapon capable of reaching Israel and thousands of U.S. troops stationed in Saudi Arabia.

State television quoted Defense Minister Rear Adm. Ali Shamkhani as saying that the missile with a range of 800 miles was tested on Wednesday by Iranian experts "without any foreign support."

The range of the missile also would enable it to reach any part of Iran's fellow Muslim enemy, Iraq.

"In view of the changes that have taken place close at hand and far away, the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing lasting peace is to invest in the provisions of some defense facilities," Shamkhani was quoted as saying.