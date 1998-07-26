COMPUTER TRAINING TO BE OFFERED

To meet the growing needs of businesses for computer literate employees, the Cattaraugus County SkilLinks Employment and Training Program is offering several training sessions.

They will focus on promoting computer literacy, eliminating the fear of the unknown in the world of computers and introducing current software programs.

The SkilLinks Center at the County Center on Lincoln Avenue is holding a four-hour computer workshop series from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays to teach the basics of Windows and Microsoft and Microsoft Excel programs March 6, 13, and 27 and April 3.

A program on how to use a computer for job seeking will be taught at the SkilLinks Center at St. Pius X School in Delevan. The 36-hour course will be in six sessions. No starting date is available.

Computer courses are also being offered at the Genesee Community College in Arcade.

Information meetings will be held in March at several locations, including the County Center in Olean at 11 a.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, and the County Center in Little Valley at 11 a.m. March 11 and 10 a.m. March 28.

All programs are free to eligible SkilLinks trainees. To apply, call 373-8038.