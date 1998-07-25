JAYS MULLING FOUR-MAN ROTATION FOR MAXIMUM ROCKET THRUST

It's been easy to forget about Toronto's Roger Clemens this season. Especially with the American League full of pitchers making headlines.

There's been the dominance of Pedro Martinez, David Cone and ex-Bison Bar-tolo Colon. The perfect game of David Wells. The arrival of Cuban defectors Rolando Arrojo and Orlando Hernandez.

But Clemens is back in the thick of the Cy Young Award race. He's been on fire of late, winning seven straight decisions and going unbeaten in his last 10 starts. That stretch included his 3,000th career strikeout July 5 against Tampa Bay.

Clemens has been so good that the Jays are considering going to a four-man rotation to maximize the number of times "The Rocket" gets the ball.

"He's a true Hall of Fame-type pitcher, just like I saw in Boston and we've seen all these years," first-year Jays manager Tim Johnson, a former Red Sox bench coach, said after Wednesday's 4-0 win over the White Sox at the SkyDome. "He can dominate all hitters at any time."

Clemens was 21-7, 2.05 in winning his fourth Cy Young last season, when he became the first AL pitcher to win the triple crown (wins, ERA and strikeouts) in 53 years. He suffered a groin strain early this season that hampered him for nearly two months and was largely responsible for a 5-6 start.

The last six weeks indicate he's fully recovered. Clemens used an economical 100 pitches to blank Chicago on three hits over eight innings. The performance was one of his best of the season, improving his record to 12-6 and dropping his earned run average to 3.18.

It also heightened speculation the Jays would use him in this weekend's key four-game set at Boston. Toronto entered the weekend 8 1/2 games behind the Red Sox in the AL wild-card race and was poised to sell off players such as pitcher Juan Guzman and DH Mike Stanley if it didn't make some headway.

Johnson moved Clemens' normal turn up a day to Wednesday, prompting howls from the Toronto media about why Clemens wasn't being used in Boston.

But Johnson then left Sunday's start open. That's Pat Hentgen's slot, but the '96 Cy Young winner has a 5.04 ERA and the thinking was that he might be held away from a meeting with Boston ace Pedro Martinez.

Johnson and Clemens put the issue to rest for now before Thursday's game, saying Hentgen would in fact go Sunday in part because Clemens is nursing a mild hip strain.

But it doesn't mean the Jays won't go to a four-man staff soon. It would come about by either trading Guzman -- the AL leader with 12 losses -- or moving Chris Carpenter to the bullpen.

The Jays have three off days in the first two weeks of August, so a four-man staff would certainly be workable. Clemens was in denial mode Wednesday.

"I would really doubt that's going to happen," he insisted. "This is still July. August maybe. We just have to win every game. There's a lot of teams ahead of us and playing .500 baseball won't cut it."

Clemens could get as many as 14 more starts if the Jays dropped to a four-man staff. He's given up just seven runs in his last 38 2/3 innings, striking out 42. Clemens fanned only four Wednesday as he went for quick outs, another sign he was trying to conserve his pitch count.

"We put balls in play, but they didn't have any authority," Chicago manager Jerry Manuel said.

"He had great stuff. Wow," Johnson said. "He's so strong and he stays so strong. He's still throwing 96-97 (mph) in the eighth inning. It's amazing."

Diamond dust

With their middle relief in disarray, the Cleveland Indians took care of business Thursday by trading Eric Plunk, Al Morman and Jose Mesa, getting Steve Reed and Doug Jones in return and promoting Bisons closer Ron Villone. Mesa was simply spooked about pitching at home, where his ERA was 7.02 and fans wouldn't forgive him for blowing Game Seven of last year's World Series. His ERA was 2.18 on the road, leading the Giants to think he could be Robb Nen's set-up man. . . . Not Good For the Game Department: Four of the majors' six division races had one team in front by at least 11 1/2 games heading into Friday. Still think the wild-card is a bad idea? . . . Tampa Bay's run for the expansion-team record of 70 wins has long ended thanks to an overpriced and underproductive offense. So the Rays have turned to youth, taking outfielders Rich Butler and Bubba Trammell, the former Jamestown Jammer, from Triple-A Durham. The Bulls have since fallen apart. What was the International League's best team entered the weekend on a seven-game losing streak and just 7-17 in its last 24.