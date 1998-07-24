The Peace Bridge Authority today took a little more than 10 minutes to end a 10-month debate over a Niagara River crossing, voting to build its original twin-span design.

The unanimous vote, which rejects both a dramatic cable-stayed bridge and a recent university-designed concrete bridge, clears the way to complete construction of the new bridge and its soaring Black Rock Arch by 2002.

The authority also voted to take "under advisement" recommendations for future replacement of the Peace Bridge's angular Parker Truss span over the Black Rock Canal with an identical arch and pledged to build "signature" bridge plazas as part of an international gateway system.

"The authority has listened," Chairman Brian Lipke said. "It is now time to move forward."

Bolstering their decision with a new public opinion survey showing overwhelming support for the twin-bridge plan unveiled early last year, the five Canadian and five American commissioners wasted little time in reaffirming their original plans.

Canadian commissioner and former authority Chairman John Lopinski moved for approval and called for a "grand gateway system linking our two countries."

Luiz F. Kahl, chairman of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and a recently appointed American commissioner, seconded the motion and said, "This plan is the best one."

"We have been open-minded throughout the process, and we have considered every option," he added.

The only discussion before the unanimous vote involved recommendations, from the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and others, that a new bridge be built of concrete segments rather than steel.

The Partnership on Thursday forwarded an analysis by nationally known bridge engineer Eugene C. Figg that two concrete proposed designs could be built for $37 million or $42 million, far less than the authority's plan for $65 million in new construction and $17 million in renovations to the existing Peace Bridge.

Thomas LaSalle of DeLeuw, Cather & Co., the authority's contract engineering firm for the new bridge, said concrete segmental construction was one of three designs studied in detail before the steel twin span was chosen. It was rejected, he said, because of the "very deep" structure required for the concrete design.

That would mean a road deck about 11 feet higher than the existing Peace Bridge on the American side, he said. Slopes would be too steep for truck safety and "a driver on the existing bridge would essentially be looking at a concrete wall," he added.

"That was a plan that had been considered several years ago, and for various reasons that was considered unfeasible," Lipke said.

The bridge approved today is scheduled to open in 2002, the 75th anniversary of the Peace Bridge. Four temporarily narrow traffic lanes will offer a 33 percent increase in bridge capacity then, and the authority hopes to reopen the existing Peace Bridge in 2003 after a year spent stiffening steel and completely replacing the deteriorating bridge deck.

When the entire bridge project is complete, there will be two one-way bridges, each with three wide traffic lanes. U.S. bridge plaza roadway improvements also will be done by that time, but the complete plaza redesign will take another few years.

Canadian Parliament Member John Maloney called the decision a "very, very positive announcement."

"We will move forward now, and it will be a grand gateway," he added.

"We have tremendous potential to establish and create a beautiful gateway entry to both countries," agreed Mayor Masiello. "I think we have the opportunity to be more competitive than Windsor-Detroit."

"We need to be known as the fastest, most inexpensive crossing" for truckers and travelers, he told The Buffalo News. "I visited Windsor three weeks ago, and there's no reason we can't be better."

The decision also drew support from Rep. John LaFalce, who also called for unanimous community backing, and from Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop, who added, "We've been very anxious on the Fort Erie side to have this (new) bridge up and operating."

Missing from the open board meeting and news conference on the bridge, though, were representatives from competing bridge proposal groups.

Although both the authority and the Partnership had rejected both the early SuperSpan proposal and the later "Freschi-Lin" cable-stayed and curved bridge design -- in the Partnership's case, for lack of time to gain solid cost and timetable answers -- the idea of a grander gateway had been endorsed by Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan and a special city task force assembled by Common Council President James Pitts.

Former Toronto Mayor David Crombie, the Waterfront Regeneration Trust president hired by the Partnership to lead its community bridge design workshops, also supported a signature bridge.

"There's a chance to build a dramatic bridge within the constraints of the land, the time and the money," he said in a telephone interview. "I think that can be done."

And when Moynihan, a supporter of a signature bridge design, was informed of the authority decision today, he reacted with disappointment.

"I regret the decision," Moynihan said. "Buffalo and Fort Erie missed a great opportunity. It was an open and civil debate, and I will abide by the decision."

Lipke, one of many stressing that any new bridge will be "an exercise in futility" unless customs booths are adequately staffed and new border paperwork rules aren't repealed, said there will be a signature gateway.

"The vision has grown from simply building a bridge to creating a grand gateway system between the two countries," he added.

That includes designing gateway plazas "and then linking them to park systems on both sides of the border, making this the most unique border crossing in the world," he said.

Thanking a wide range of community groups and leaders -- including Moynihan and SuperSpan founder Jack Cullen -- he also said he was "very glad" the extended community discussion and debate had taken place.

Major factors in the decision, he added, were the Partnership recommendations, polling results, and an extensive investment of time and money in the authority's own evaluations.

The authority also unveiled a Goldhaber research poll of 600 Americans in Erie County and 600 Canadians in the Fort Erie area.

The telephone poll showed that 90 percent of the Canadian participants and 77 percent of the Americans favored the Peace Bridge Authority twin span. It also revealed an extremely high level of public awareness --94 percent in Canada and 86 percent in the U.S. -- and showed that 86 percent of Canadians and 75 percent of the Americans consider the existing Peace Bridge an historic landmark.

A recent Buffalo News poll of 200 Americans and 200 Canadians showed that, when shown three competing designs -- the authority's twin spin, a twin span of concrete and signature design by Freschi-Lin, that respondents were equally divided three ways.