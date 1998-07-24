JOSEPHINE H. GEORGE, RETIRED ARCADE TEACHER

Josephine H. George, a retired teacher at Arcade Central School for almost 30 years and an active member of community organizations in Arcade, died Thursday (July 23, 1998) in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was 82.

The former Josephine Baker was born in Little Valley. She was a 1933 graduate of Arcade High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in 1938 from Houghton College and attended Buffalo State Teachers College, where she earned her master's degree in 1952.

Mrs. George taught at Arcade Central for 28 years. She was a member of Arcade United Church of Christ Congregational and the New York State Teachers Association and a former member of Arcade Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Arcade Monday Club.

Her first husband, George Hudson, died in 1971. Her second husband, Paul George, died in 1979.

Surviving are a son, Stephen Hudson of East Aurora; three grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. Burial will be in Curriers Cemetery, Arcade.[allen]