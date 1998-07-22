KENNETH IRVING JONES, COUNSELOR, ASTROLOGER

Kenneth Irving Jones, 85, of Buffalo, a spiritual counselor and astrologer, died Sunday (July 19, 1998) in his Linwood Avenue home after a brief illness.

Born in Toronto, he moved to Buffalo in the 1920s.

His daughter, Charlene Howard, said: "He was a well-respected and accomplished astrologer for several decades, providing charts and readings for many people in the area. He was a dedicated spiritual leader in many fields.

Survivors, in addition to his daughter, include two brothers, Lionel and Leon, and two grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. today in Buffalo Memorial Chapel, 66 E. Utica St. Interment will be private.[jones]