1870S BOATHOUSE 'JEWEL' IS PLACED ON HISTORIC REGISTRY

In the 1870s, Elbridge Gerry Spaulding's gem of a boathouse -- with its balconies, arched windows, and 16 French doors -- was a summer retreat the former U.S. congressman used to impress visitors to "River Lawn," his ritzy Grand Island estate.

Times change.

Now, "River Lawn" is Beaver Island State Park -- and the boathouse, which was relocated years ago to a site a half-mile down the Niagara River, was officially listed Tuesday on the National Register of Historic Places.

It is a designation that would have pleased Spaulding, mayor of Buffalo in 1847 and later a three-term congressman known for his anti-slavery views.

And it is making the boathouse's current owners, Dwight and Maura Moldenhauer, hopeful.

The Moldenhauers think that the one-of-a-kind structure -- with its new national status -- will make their West Oakfield Road home irresistible to buyers.

"It's built for someone that likes to entertain, and that's definitely not us," said Moldenhauer, who wants to move back to Buffalo after eight years on Grand Island.

Until now, the Moldenhauers have been leery of selling their home while a lawsuit over land claims by the Seneca Nation of Indians drags on. But acclaim for the boathouse they have worked so hard to restore may change that.

"I think it'll help me sell it," said Moldenhauer. "This one is special."

Caring for the 19th-century structure hasn't been easy, the couple said.

"We knew when we bought this house that we would be good stewards of the boathouse," Mrs. Moldenhauer said. "(Dwight) spent the first five years of our marriage in the water under the boathouse. He knew he wanted to restore it himself. And it's all been worth it. It will last another 100 years."

It certainly will, agreed J. Winthrop Aldrich, the state's deputy commissioner for historic preservation, who presented the Moldenhauers with documentation showing the boathouse's official enrollment on the national registry.

"This building has obviously been very fortunate in its 125 years of life," Aldrich said. "It's a fabulous survivor from the 1870s."

"And it's pure fun, I would say," Aldrich added.

The boathouse, a white two-story structure built around 1870 in the "stick style" of architecture -- a term that refers to its fanciful exterior woodwork -- features an unfinished first floor meant to be used for the dry storage of small boats and boating equipment.

The structure's second floor -- the "real jewel" of the building, according to Moldenhauer -- has vaulted ceilings, hardwood paneling, arched windows, wrap-around balconies and eight sets of double French doors.

"It's designed in such a way that even on the hottest of days it's naturally air-conditioned. There's this perfect breeze that goes through it," Moldenhauer said.

No modern-day dollar value can be attached to the boathouse, said William Koch, vice chairman of the Erie County Preservation Board. "I wouldn't even hazard a guess," he said. "It's priceless in the sense that no one would even take the time to reproduce something like this."

There is no impediment to homeowners like the Moldenhauers selling their property, said Carol Shull, keeper of the National Register of Historic Places in Washington, D.C.