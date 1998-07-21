County Legislator Barry Weinstein is taking to the air today with $1,000 worth of radio ads seeking support for his reforms to change how Erie County Medical Center operates.

Weinstein, a physician and lawyer, paid for a dozen one-minute spots, with the first airing on WGR at 6 a.m. The Amherst Republican also bought time on WBEN.

"For years, county taxpayers have subsidized the operation of the Erie County Medical Center, this year to the tune of $17 million," Weinstein says in his message. "These subsidies drive up property taxes without correcting the real problem at ECMC."

Weinstein's message asks the public to support a plan he recently proposed to the County Legislature. It calls for capping the subsidy the county pays the medical center to serve the poor at $12.9 million over the next three years.

In his radio spot, Weinstein maintains that the county subsidy drives property taxes without correcting "the real problems at ECMC."

"That's why I recently proposed sweeping reforms, which, if approved, would result in a 2 percent reduction in county property taxes. More importantly, my reforms would enable ECMC to continue providing services that Erie County residents need."

Paul Candino, the medical center's chief executive officer, blamed the rise in the cost of medical care provided to the poor to a cutback in Medicaid, which is no longer available to many low-income wage earners without health insurance.

Sheila B. Kee, the hospital's chief operating officer, said medical center officials will weigh all of Weinstein's ideas, using hard fiscal data.

"The board of managers will responsibly review all suggestions and recommendations," she said. "It will be done with real information and genuine financial data. We have to make good decisions with good financial data."

Both note have had closed-door meetings with Weinstein and other legislators on the issue.

In his radio message, Weinstein asks the public to join the debate.

"Getting these reforms approved will require serious discussion with everyone in our community -- the county executive, Legislature, hospital officials, unions and you, our county's citizens and taxpayers," he said.