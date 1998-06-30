PORTER CUP QUALIFIER HAS ITS SHARE OF HAPPY ENDINGS

There were good stories all over the course Monday at the Porter Cup qualifier at Niagara Falls Country Club.

There was John Gaffney of Clarence's Brookfield Country Club flashing the old form that won him three Buffalo District championships in the past decade.

There was P.J. Alterio of the home course setting what was believed to be a record by playing his way into the tournament via the qualifier for a third straight year.

There was Walter "King of the Road" Keating Jr., driving 17 straight hours from his home in Thunder Bay, Ont., to win a spot in the tournament.

And there was Tony Malouf of Sheridan Park, almost certainly the best hairdresser-golfer in Western New York, making an improbable eagle and shooting his way into a playoff.

The top-five finishers in the 94-man field earned a spot in the Porter Cup, to be held July 22-25. Gaffney shot 1-under-par 69 to tie for medalist honors with Julian James of Ottawa, Ont., and Coastal Carolina University.

Gaffney won the Buffalo District title in '88, '89 and '91. But as family and work obligations have increased, his game has slipped a notch in the past two years. He was ranked No. 9 in the area last year.

"This year is the best I've played in about three years," said Gaffney, 39. "I've been practicing a little bit more and putting a little more. Last week at Brookfield, I shot 67 and 68."

Gaffney, who has been known to be a little wild off the tee, was in control of his long game Monday, hitting just one bad drive, along with 15 greens in regulation.

"I hit more irons off the tee," Gaffney said. "Today, I tried to play defensively but swing aggressively. On the 14th hole (409 yards), I hit a 2-iron and a 6-iron. There's trouble on the left and long off the tee."

Alterio, 29, succeeded because he was in command of his short irons, which helped him shoot 1-over 71.

He stands just 5-8 1/2 , 175, but still is one of the area's longest-hitting amateurs. He can hit his sand wedge 145, his pitching wedge 155 and his 6-iron 205. But with that length has come accuracy problems.

"I got a new set of Cobra irons, and I've been hitting a lot more greens," said Alterio, who hit 14 greens Monday. "I've also tried not to hit my short irons as far as I can hit them. I choke down some and have been taking more half and three-quarter swings."

Alterio is hoping that will translate into a top-30 finish at the Porter Cup, which would earn him an automatic bid into next year's event. Tournament officials could not recall anyone getting through the qualifier three consecutive years.

Alterio avoided entering a playoff for the last spot by making birdie on the par-3 18th. He hit a 7-iron from 196 yards to 18 inches.

Keating, 23, tied with four others at 2-over 72 for the final qualifying spot and won the playoff by making birdie-4 on the third extra hole. It would have been a long, unfulfilled ride back home if Keating had lost. Thunder Bay is in Western Ontario, 3 1/2 hours north of Duluth, Minn.

"It's no big deal," Keating said of his commute, "I do it all the time."

He had the same distance drive from home to college, at Youngstown State in Ohio, the past four years. He put 150,000 miles on his car the past three years.

Keating said the golf season in Thunder Bay lasts from the second week of May to the second week of September and the black flies "pretty much never leave."

Malouf, a 1-handicapper, owns Tony's Beauty Salon in Tonawanda. You don't find many low-handicap hairdressers. They tend to work too many hours. Malouf works 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. five days a week and plays golf the other two. He never practices. On the monster 463-yard, par-4 fifth hole, Malouf hit a 5-wood from 210 yards into the cup for a 2.

A bogey on the first extra hole ousted Malouf from the playoff.

The other qualifier was Matthew Young of Burlington, Ont., who shot 71.