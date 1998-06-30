BUT, TRENT, THE NAVY HASN'T ASKED FOR IT

Members of Congress are expected to "bring home the bacon." They are expected to direct federal spending toward their constituent communities, sometimes overriding good sense, propriety and the public purse in the process. But Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, R-Miss., is angling for a whole pig, from snout to tail, good sense, propriety and the public purse be damned.

Lott wants the Navy to build a new helicopter carrier even if the Navy hasn't requested a new one. It isn't that Lott has a deep philosophical love for helicopter carriers. What drives the issue is the virtual certainty that any new carrier would be built at Ingalls Shipbuilding of Pascagoula, Miss., his home state's largest private employer.

Lott is in a position to make it come true. Military spending bills in the Senate, where he carries the big stick, have come to include $50 million to buy parts for the new ship, a down payment of a bill that will hit about $1.5 billion if the carrier is built. Meanwhile, the Navy is still studying its options. It can build a new carrier, overhaul an existing carrier or start an entirely new class of ship. An overhaul would be less expensive than a new carrier, but, alas, it might not be done in Pascagoula.

Next time Lott takes the Senate floor to talk about economy in government or his hatred for tax-and-spend policies, remember the stuff about the carrier and the whole pig.