HYDE'S SHORT GAME, SHOTMAKING THE STUFF OF LEGENDS

He was probably the greatest amateur golfer in Buffalo in the first half of this century.

His short game was legendary.

His name was Paul Hyde.

Unless you're over 70, you have probably never heard of him.

However, Hyde's legacy is relevant on the Western New York amateur golf scene this summer. The area's top two men's amateurs -- No. 1 Tim Hume and No. 2 Fred Silver -- each have a chance to tie one of Hyde's great records this year.

Hyde, who played out of the Country Club of Buffalo, won six Buffalo District Golf Association titles between 1924 and 1936. He's the only man to win three straight BDGA crowns, from '26 to '28. Silver, the 51-year-old Niagara Falls CC great, will aim for his sixth title when the Buffalo district championship is held at Brookfield CC July 16-18. Park CC's Hume, 36, is the favorite to win his third straight this year.

Who is this man Silver and Hume are chasing?

"He was a real fighter," said retired area pro Mike Parco by phone from his home in Las Vegas. "He didn't have the greatest swing in the world and he wasn't a real long hitter. It wasn't the kind of swing you'd tell your kid to copy. But he hit the ball real straight and he got results. And he had a great, great short game."

Parco, 83, spent his career at Erie Downs, Springville and Beaver Island. He competed against Hyde when the latter won his final district title, in 1936. Hyde was 48, Parco was 21, and the two met in the semifinals at Orchard Park Country Club.

"I was one down going to the 18th hole, which was a par-4, 415 yards," Parco said. "He put his second shot in the trap. I put my second shot to 8 feet. He had an almost impossible shot out of the trap. The trap was on the right, the pin was way over on the left and he had a bad lie. He made a miraculous shot to put it to 10 feet. Then he sank the putt for par. I missed my putt and he won the match."

In the 36-hole final the next day, Hyde was just as brilliant in beating Wanakah's Laddie Koehn. Hyde holed a 60-yard wedge shot for eagle on the par-5 15th (the 33rd hole), forced a tie on the 18th with a 10-foot birdie and won on the first extra hole with a 10-foot birdie.

"I remember that he could putt lights out," said CCB standout Ward Wettlaufer, who was a junior when Hyde was in his 60s. "He had an old Schenectady putter with a wooden shaft and a mallet head. It was popular way back when because Walter Travis used it when he won the British Amateur (in 1904). He was deadly on the green."

"I remember his wedge," long-time CCB member Dick Rupp said. "He had knicked it up with a chisel like a lot of guys did in those days. It had dots on the face, not grooves like today. He had dug into the dots, and that thing would cut a ball like it had hair on it. They got great action on the balls in those days."

Another famous Hyde shot came when he won his fifth BDGA crown, in 1931 at Transit Valley. He closed out his title match against fellow CCB member Ham Gardner on the 33rd hole, the 308-yard 15th.

Here's how The Buffalo Evening News described it:

"The coup de grace, as dramatic a finishing punch as ever scored in golf, came on the final hole when after the spectators aided in finding what gave all pretense of being a lost ball, Hyde lifted a niblick (9-iron) from heavy, tangly rough, over bushes and through trees to the green. It dropped inside of Gardner's second and netted a birdie."

Upon watching the 75-yard shot, Gardner said, "Say, what sort of a man are you anyway?"

Hyde, who stood 5-foot-10 and weighed 185 pounds, was a religious man who never drank and never played on Sunday. He was born in Kansas in 1888 and won the Kansas state amateur in 1908.

Hyde's father founded the Mentholatum company, producer of all-purpose ointment and cough and cold remedies. It still operates out of Orchard Park. The Hydes moved their headquarters to Buffalo in 1903, and Paul Hyde settled here after being graduated from Williams College in Massachusetts in 1914.

Hyde rarely competed outside of Buffalo. The first BDGA championship was held in 1921. Hyde's first crown came in '24. He was runner-up for the state championship in what might have been the only time he entered, in 1932. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur in '27 and '28.

He spent much of his business career as head of personnel and purchasing for Mentholatum and later served as president, said his nephew, George H. Hyde of Lake Shore. (Hyde Park in Niagara Falls is not named after the Hydes of Mentholatum fame.)

Hyde died on the golf course at age 67 in 1956. He was competing in the Western Senior Amateur in Indianapolis. After hitting a bunker shot on the eighth hole, he stepped onto the green and suffered a fatal heart attack.

"I heard a story about him late in his life," said Dr. Richard Powell, an 81-year-old Brookfield member. "They were holding a national amateur qualifier at CCB, and Hyde played a practice round with three hot-shot college players. Well, Hyde shot 72, and the three kids shot 74, 75 and 76. After the round, one of them said, 'Mr. Hyde, when I get to be your age, I hope to play as well as you do.' And Hyde said, 'Son, wouldn't you like to play that well now?' "