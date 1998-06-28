BEHIND THE GM STRIKE LURKS UNION'S FEAR OF JOB EXPORTS

The banner greeting United Auto Workers members at their convention here last week struck an incongruous note.

Delegates to the four-year event -- which was held under the cloud of the strike that has paralyzed General Motors Corp. -- pointed and shook their heads.

"UAW and GM: Together we hold the key," the out-of-date banner said.

Rather than working together, the world's largest automaker and its union drew further apart last week, escalating their rhetoric as the toll of the shutdown climbed. Strikes at two critical parts plants in Flint, Mich., have idled 26 of GM's 29 North American assembly plants and furloughed 162,600 workers.

GM's combative posture, saying it will mothball its idle plants and suspend new-product development to save cash, prompted observers to speculate that the strike may be measured in months instead of weeks, making it the costliest since a three-month walkout in 1978.

"I think it's likely to go through the second or third week of August," said Richard Shoemaker, a UAW vice president and head of its GM department.

In Western New York, auto industry layoffs reached more than 7,000 at week's end, surpassing the 6,500 furloughed during GM's last broad shutdown in 1996. As of Friday, GM had laid off 3,272 from its engine plant in the Town of Tonawanda and 2,409 from the Delphi Harrison Thermal Systems complex in Lockport. Another 1,500 to 2,000 production workers at GM supplier American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. are on layoff or expect a pink slip eventually, according to employees.

Nearby, 3,220 workers are on furlough from GM operations in St. Catharines, Ont.; 295 are laid off in Massena, and 545 in Rochester.

As the strike grinds into its fourth week, jobs are being threated at smaller auto components suppliers such Avon Automotive Group and Metal Cladding Inc. in Lockport, said Michael Watier, president of UAW 686 in Lockport and a trustee of the UAW national organization.

Although top union officials deny it, the strike is about GM's offshore production, which is shifting blue-collar jobs out of the country as the automaker tries to get its costs in line with competitors. "At the core of it (the strike) is the insecurity and fear

experienced by all GM workers," said Douglas Frasier, a past president of the UAW who attended the convention.

A smoldering issue underlying the strike is the looming shutdown of the 9,200-worker Buick City assembly plant in Flint, which will close next year without a product to replace the Buick Century. GM has not slated another car for the plant, but plans to make Buicks in China and is thought to be planning other vehicles that will be produced in Mexico, workers said.

"We just feel they're running from the U.S.," said Arthur H. McGee, president of Local 599 at Buick City and a delegate at the UAW convention. Flint is "one of the last manufacturing centers they have left in America."

GM has four assembly plants and about 50 parts factories in Mexico, most built since the late 1970s. Its Mexican workers typically earn about $2 an hour, one tenth of U.S. wages.

UAW President Stephen P. Yokich is being prodded by hard-liners in Flint -- the home of a substantial dissident faction -- who say the national organization isn't doing enough to protect jobs.

"This (union) administration has appeared to be powerless to stop the attack on our members' jobs from going to Mexico, China and Third World nations," said Freddie Willbanks, a delegate from Local 599 in Flint. Willbanks briefly challenged the union leadership's candidate for a top office during the convention, then withdrew after conferring with Yokich.

By shutting down GM, the auto workers are spotlighting an issue that labor hopes will draw broader support. Taking a stand against the exportation of jobs to low-wage nations could generate appeal beyond the ranks of the union's 775,000 members, putting a spotlight on the issue as Congressional midterm elections draw near. Labor links the trend to the widening gap between rich and poor and what it says is the erosion of middle-class living standards.

The AFL-CIO estimates that the North American Free Trade Agreement has cost 420,000 jobs in America, based on U.S. trade deficit figures, about half of them in the auto industry. The Clinton administration disputes the figure, but concedes that NAFTA has resulted in job losses instead of gains predicted when it was enacted in 1994.

The cost of the strike for GM is mounting. Analysts estimate the company is losing $300 million a week as the shutdown depletes inventories during the prime selling season. And the launch of its new full-size pickup truck, although still on schedule, grew increasingly clouded last week. Canadian Auto Workers President Buzz Hargrove vowed that workers in Oshawa, Ont., where the critical new product is being assembled, would refuse to handle metal stamped from dies that GM removed from the strike-bound Flint Metal Center.

The Oshawa truck plant is one of only three remaining assembly plants in North America still operating. The others are Saturn Corp.'s Spring Hill, Tenn., plant and a small car plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

But rather than show signs of suffering, GM's posture last week indicated that it will absorb the costs of a long shutdown to prove that the UAW can't budge it from its cost-cutting path.

"GM's investments are not negotiated with the unions," said Donald Hackworth, GM head of labor relations.

The company said it may cut development of new models and mothball plants idled by the strike to save money. And in addition to challenging state unemployment benefits, the company will consider cutting off health coverage for laid-off workers, a spokesman said Friday.

At week's end, UAW officials seemed reluctant to provoke GM further. Yokich reiterated that the strike is only about GM's failure to make investments in the Flint stamping plant and other local, site-specific issues.

That claim gives the union a legal shield from GM's contention that the strikes violate the autoworkers' national agreement. Under the national contract, the UAW can't strike over company decisions to open plants in Mexico or close them in the U.S.

But perhaps more important, it also gives Yokich room to maneuver. Having stressed that the strikes are about local issues only, he may be able to accept a settlement that contains no job guarantees without losing face.

Top UAW officials are about the only ones saying the strike isn't about exporting jobs. During the union's convention, politicians and labor leaders heaped praise on the UAW for taking a stand not only against GM, but all corporations that shift work to low-wage nations.

"The entire labor movement is indebted to these men and women who have chosen to lay down their tools and not their self-respect," AFL-CIO President John Sweeney told the convention. Corporations are "selling American families down the river."

"America needs a strong union movement now more than ever," said House Democratic Whip David Bonier of Michigan, who addressed the UAW convention. "Corporations that make their profits in the United States should invest in people and plants in the United States."

House Minority Leader Richard Gephardt of Missouri took aim at companies that pay workers too little to afford the products they make. "I'm a Democrat -- I believe you build an economy from the bottom up, not the top down," he said.

In addition to lifting labor-friendly candidates, the attention focused by the strike could boost the UAW's renewed organizing efforts. At an address to the convention, Yokich highlighted a pilot program that provides matching support from the national union to assist organizing drives by its local units. And the UAW created a new vice president's post -- its fifth -- tasked with overseeing organizing.

Because organizing draws on resources that could be used to help existing members, it has been difficult for the UAW to do more than replace the attrition in its membership. But in the past three years the union has managed to add 37,000 members, Yokich said, a gain of about 5 percent.

Past-president Frasier said the union's power shouldn't be underestimated. Although its membership is down by about half since 1970, it is still capable of shutting down GM. The automaker, however, has lost the control of the auto market it used to wield when it held a 40 percent market share.

But whatever the union gains will have to be weighed against the wages lost by workers and the potential long-term damage to GM's sales, said a retired Chrysler Corp. worker.

"In 1949, we were out for 104 days," he said of the company's Sterling Heights, Mich., assembly plant. "When you have a long strike, nobody wins."