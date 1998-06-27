LAWYER SAYS SUFFOCATION CASE DOES NOT WARRANT INDICTMENT

A 20-year-old woman accused of suffocating a 1 1/2 -year-old boy while passed out on a couch following a night of heavy drinking shouldn't be charged with killing the toddler and didn't even commit a crime, her attorney claimed Friday night.

Martha Tucker of Dewitt Street was sent to jail Friday on $5,000 bail after pleading innocent to a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide.

"I can't fathom any legal theory that would permit conviction for this," attorney Joseph J. Terranova said. "I think it's extraordinary that they even indicted it.

"I don't think a crime was committed."

A grand jury issued a single-count indictment after hearing testimony that Ms. Tucker passed out on top of Chance Goforth following a party at 740 West Ave. on May 8. Police said the heavyset woman apparently suffocated the boy with her thigh.

District Attorney Frank J. Clark said he has not seen a case like this in 25 years as a prosecutor.

"It is our contention that she (Ms. Tucker) had been drinking a great deal over a long period of time," Clark said. "The evidence we have is that she was intoxicated."

According to authorities, adults drank malt liquor and brandy late into the night outside the West Side apartment, while 1 1/2 -year-old Chance slept on a sofa. His mother, Linda Parsons, 21, had placed him there while she entertained.

One by one, her friends either left or found a place to sleep. Clark said Ms. Tucker fell asleep on the floor then, at some point, got on the couch and suffocated the child.

Terranova said there is little dispute about the facts that evening and early morning.

Ms. Tucker, he said, didn't remember going back into the apartment and crashing on the floor. Nor did she remember getting onto the couch.

"How you can form the culpable mental state of criminal negligence is difficult to understand (in this case)," Terranova said.

Criminally negligent homicide can apply when a defendant is unaware of the risk he creates but if it's a risk a reasonable person would recognize. It's often used in fatal drunken-driving crashes.

"I think there's a substantial difference between doing something that's a known risk -- getting into a car on the highway -- as opposed to sitting on a couch," the defense attorney argued.

He plans to seek a non-jury trial, so a judge can sort out the legal issues of this case.