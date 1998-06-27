FREDERICK JOSEPH PLATEK, FORMER DEPUTY POLICE COMMISSIONER, DIES

Frederick Joseph Platek, 80, of the Town of Tonawanda, a Buffalo police officer who rose through the ranks to become deputy commissioner, died Thursday (June 25, 1998) in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a brief illness.A native of Buffalo, Platek served in World War II as a technical sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Force, and was awarded the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters. He worked for the Buffalo Police Department for 45 years, as a patrolman, detective, lieutenant, captain and inspector. From 1973-77 he served as deputy police commissioner under Mayor Stanley Makowski. He retired in 1986 as an inspector.

He was a member of the Professional and Businessman's Association, serving as its president in 1967, the Bridgewater Country Club in Fort Erie, Ont., for 25 years, and the Knights of Columbus. A 1960 graduate of Erie Community College, he was an instructor in the criminal justice department there in the early 1960s. He was also a life member of the Chopin Singing Society and a literacy volunteer.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, the former Eugenia Schunke; three daughters, Claudia Kania of Orchard Park, Carol Brownscheidle of Skaneateles and Cathleen of San Francisco; a son, Frederick of Hamburg; two sisters, Rita Kaye of Williamsville and Margaret Sheppard of the Town of Tonawanda; a brother, Robert of Amherst; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services at 10:45 a.m. Monday in Greco Funeral Home, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, will precede a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 in St. Amelia Church, 210 St. Amelia Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.[h/jones]