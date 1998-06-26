Charles H. Freberg Jr., 66, of Cedar Avenue, who was a production worker at the former Stauffer Chemical Co. plant in Lewiston, died Thursday (June 25, 1998) in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born in Niagara Falls and was a graduate of Niagara Falls High School.

Freberg moved to Youngstown in 1963, where he lived for more than 10 years before returning to Niagara Falls. He worked as a truck driver for Darilea for several years. He then worked at Stauffer Chemical Co. for many years until his retirement when the plant closed in 1976.

Freberg was a firefighter for many years with Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company.

His wife, Judy Lou Stahlman Freberg, died in 1993.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Roy of Amherst; four sons, Charles L. of Waco, Texas, Jerry A. of West Columbia, Texas, Troy L. of Oswego and Rick J. of Lampasas, Texas; a sister, Eleanor "Sis" Robinson of Lancaster, Calif.; and 11 grandchildren.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in Otto Redanz Funeral Home, Michigan Avenue and 10th Street. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Pendleton.[kowalik]