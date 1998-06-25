VINCENT GALLO AND HIS HOMETOWN MOVIE: NO ILLUSIONS

Sometimes fate lends a hand. Vincent Gallo, introducing his film "Buffalo '66" to its invitation-only preview audience Saturday night, had microphone problems. The sound maddeningly wandered in and out. In a flare of very real frustration, he muttered kiddingly, "... Just at my moment of evil revenge ..."

In stress, there is sometimes truth. Was it kidding on the square? It remained an open question for me during the first 15 minutes of his film. We see Gallo, as a just-released ex-con named Billy Brown, wandering frantically around downtown Buffalo in painful search of a place to relieve himself. He finally finds one a bit later in the film. In the meantime, he has kidnapped the wonderful Christina Ricci (as Layla) from a tap dance studio and told her he wants her to pose as his wife to impress his parents.

The place he finds to relieve himself is a tree on a street behind St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Kenmore.

I have no idea whether Buffalo-born-and-raised Gallo ever attended St. Joe's. I'm not sure it makes all that much difference. A good argument can be made -- and may be, by many -- that what he does in front of the school is symbolically what Gallo has done to his hometown in the movie. Evil revenge? Quite possibly.

Immediately afterward, Gallo goes back to the car and tells Ricci that he feels better. Much better. Much, much better.

It is, like many others in "Buffalo '66," a funny scene, even for local residents -- until you think about it a little.

If that's what Gallo has in fact done to his hometown, I sincerely hope to heaven that he now feels better.

Much better. Much, much better.

I'm not sure, though, that I liked being either: A) a co-conspirator in the audience, or B) a resident of the city he's relieving himself upon.

Local audiences may never again have a movie curio like this one. We've certainly never had one before -- not on this scale, anyway (though back in the free-swinging heyday of Gerald O'Grady's University at Buffalo media study department, anything was possible).

The film is the love story of Billy and Layla, played by Gallo (a riveting actor, as always) and Ricci. Some of its jokes -- especially those at the expense of Billy's Buffalo Bills-obsessed mother -- are hilariously acute about our crazed local myth about redemption through athletic victory.

Billy the loser's obsession is to kill "Scott Wood" (Scott Norwood, anyone?), the place kicker whose missed field goal in a crucial game put Billy into hock with his bookie (Mickey Rourke), launched him into crime and sent him to prison in the first place. Billy the loser has fixated on "Scott Wood" as the focus of all his troubles.

That's a very funny notion for a film set here.

No one will appreciate the humor more than we will. But so, too, will people here long debate what Gallo has done to his hometown by making a film about Buffalo, in Buffalo, and slapping the city's very name on its title. (A couple years ago, Gallo played an ex-con in a movie called "Truth or Consequences, N.M.," directed by fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland. And yes, that is the real name of a town.)

Some hard truths must be told nevertheless. The cinematic mode here is Provincial Surreal, midway between early John Waters (especially those films with Divine) and late-period David Lynch. But the film itself isn't up to the level of even bad Waters or bad Lynch.

In fact, for those who live in Waters' Baltimore or Lynch's Philadelphia, there would be, I think, precious little in "Buffalo '66" to satisfy a living soul. (For whatever it may be worth, the star rating accompanying this review would be a full star less if I lived in any other city.)

It should be said, right here, that there were critics who saw the film at the Sundance Film Festival who disagreed -- among them the Village Voice's estimable J. Hoberman.

If there's any sweetness to the love story, it's all because of Christina Ricci. And the scenes of family dysfunction (Ben Gazzara and Anjelica Huston play Billy's loveless, terminally self-involved parents) are sometimes riotous. Beyond that, there's not much -- not to me, anyway.

Gallo is an immensely sophisticated man visually. None of that sophistication was applied to making his hometown look good or even visually interesting, not even for a nanosecond. No money was required for such a task, just eyes to see the beauty that has always been here (and has been increasingly preserved since Gallo left Buffalo in the late '70s).

Visually, it's a contemptuous rejection of an entire city. In fact, it's a visual rejection of everything but squalor.

Its only moment of visual beauty amid the grayness and grunge comes during a fantasy murder, when Gallo ingeniously and brilliantly stops the frame at the moment of bullet impact and perambulates around the scene.

Still, compared to hometown boy Gallo, Robert Redford, Barry Levinson and the big-budget Hollywood carpetbaggers on the set of "The Natural" were a virtual Buffalo Chamber of Commerce.

But then, beauty of any sort -- besides Ricci's -- is quite beside the point of "Buffalo '66."

You cannot imagine how much I wanted to like "Buffalo '66." Despite his reputation as a man who has never forgotten a slight or passed up a chance to dis those who have slighted him, Gallo seems, when you meet and talk to him, not only enormously engaging but a man with all the apparent qualifications to be the perfect home-grown Buffalo artist -- a warm, generous, energetic man with no tolerance whatsoever for B.S. of any kind.

"Buffalo '66" -- on paper -- is the funny, quirkish story of a loser's romantic redemption, set in a city where losing and, worse, the fear of losing are often assumed to be a way of life.

This is the right subject for an artist, and it's a great one: the near-universal tendency of provincial towns everywhere to see themselves as hopelessly second-rate.

Until you actually see the film, Gallo's movie seems to be the right subject at the right time by the perfect man to tell the tale.

Then you see the film. And what you see is a deep squalor, not just on the surface but somewhere within, too. To use Gallo's words in the accompanying interview, it seems "sarcastic, self-hating, conniving and vicious." A feeling of too much "evil revenge" just makes you heartsick.

His movie looks as much like therapy as any movie I've seen in a very long while. Whether well-adjusted residents of his hometown want to foot the psychic bill for Gallo's mental health is up to them.

Personally, I'm pleased that Gallo and his parents reconciled during the making of the film after seven years of estrangement. And I very much look forward someday to seeing a film written and directed by the warm, generous, feisty, no-B.S. artist I talked to for 25 minutes (rather than the walking agenda who seems to have made this film).

But even there, in his conversation, I think, you can see scorn and dissimulation as a way of life. When he talks contemptuously in the accompanying interview about how easily he is able to negotiate show business deals, I think you're hearing the private voice of the man who brought this film back home to show -- a man who honestly thought he could spin an "evil act of revenge" as a gesture of civic love and sympathy.

It's too bad. Gallo, in conversation, had the right angle for a great movie about romance and losing and Buffalo and provincial cities, in general. He set himself up to make it -- perfectly. And he assembled a great cast to help him -- including a young co-star who is a droll and delightful treasure in current American movies.

But the film he finally made misses, and not by a little, either.

Far more than Scott Norwood ever did, Vincent Gallo, in his big shot at immortality, went wide right.

Review Buffalo '66 Rating: *** Much-awaited film by Vincent Gallo about an ex-con returning to Buffalo and falling in love with a tap dancer named Layla. Starring Gallo and Christina Ricci, with appearances by Ben Gazzara, Anjelica Huston, Rossana Arquette, Mickey Rourke and Jan-Michael Vincent. Written and directed by gallo. Rated R, opening friday at the North Park Theater.