PRINCIPAL DUE TO BE PICKED

The Jamestown School Board tonight will get another nominee for the vacant principal's position at S.G. Love Elementary School.

Kathleen Stewart, an assistant elementary school principal in Dunkirk, has been tapped for the post. She is a former teacher and former YWCA program director in Buffalo.

If approved by the Board of Education, Ms. Stewart will begin the job July 1 at a salary of $60,000.

The search for a new principal at Love School began earlier this month after the death of Pamela Cleary.