NEW LYME DISEASE PREVENTIONS NEEDED

Telling people to tuck their pants into their socks will not stop the spread of Lyme disease, and public health officials should rethink their approach, the American Lyme Disease Foundation said Tuesday.

"Lyme disease prevention has usually focused on personal protection measures only," said David Weld, the foundation's executive director. "While this approach may be successful for the occasional visitor of high-risk areas, it is insufficient for people who actually live and work in areas of risk."

Promising techniques for controlling the disease include applying an insecticide directly to the deer that often serve as host to the ticks that bite transmits the disease, the report said. Spraying a suburban lawn with an insecticide provided by lawn care companies can sharply cut down on tick activity, the report added.