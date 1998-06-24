MOLINARI LEAVING CBS NEWS JOB AFTER ONLY 9 MONTHS

Susan Molinari's career switch from congresswoman to morning television host ended abruptly after only nine months, with CBS News saying Tuesday she was leaving her job "by mutual agreement."

The new "CBS News Saturday Morning" program has struggled to find an audience with Molinari and Russ Mitchell as co-hosts, although CBS said it would stay on the air.

CBS took heat for hiring a politician and broadcast novice to anchor a morning television show when the former Republican congresswoman from New York City's Staten Island announced her job switch.

"Susan and I have come to the conclusion that 'Saturday Morning,' as it has developed, is not a perfect fit for her interests or talents, and she will be leaving after this week's broadcast," CBS News President Andrew Heyward said.

In her statement, Molinari, wife of Rep. Bill Paxon, R-Amherst, said she has accepted a visiting fellowship at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government for the fall semester. She said she is considering several broadcast options, including political commentary.