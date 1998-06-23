Memorial services for Martha Weidner, 86, who lived in Buffalo for more than 60 years and was active in German societies, were held Wednesday in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

She died Feb. 6, 1998, in Petit Fleur Nursing Home, Sayville, L.I., after a long illness.

Born in Germany, she came to the United States as a child during the early 1920s with her parents and siblings and settled in the Buffalo area. She became involved in domestic work and was active in the Herwegh Society Chorus and the Kolping Society as well as the Salvation Army here.

[Christian].